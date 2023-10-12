‘The Care & Keeping of You’ author and her podcast co-host break down puberty for today’s parents

NEW YORK (AP) — The average onset of puberty is about two years earlier than a generation ago. Well over half of tweens and teens report body image issues. The average age of first exposure to porn is 12 for boys and not much later for girls. Those are just a few of the takeaways in a new book, “this is so awkward,” aptly named to break down all things puberty for today’s parents. The book is out this week. It was written by pediatrician Cara Natterson, author of the popular “Care & Keeping of You” series, and Vanessa Kroll Bennett. She’s a puberty educator and Natterson’s co-host of “The Puberty Podcast.” They break down the science and myths of puberty and how parents can better understand what their kids are going through.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.