DeSantis says US shouldn’t take in Palestinian refugees from Gaza because they’re ‘all antisemitic’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis says the United States shouldn’t take in any Palestinian refugees if they flee the Gaza Strip because they are “all antisemitic.” And he’s dismissing international entreaties for Israel to provide clean running water and utilities to the 2.3 million civilians in the territory. DeSantis’ comments are a striking departure from the public stand taken by U.S. officials, including some of his fellow Republicans, who draw distinctions between the aims of the Palestinian people and those of Hamas. The militant group has ruled has Gaza since 2007 and launched an attack against Israel last weekend.

