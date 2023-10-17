EU leaders seek harmony at a virtual summit after cacophony over response to the Israel-Hamas war

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union leaders are holding a virtual summit to try overcome different opinions and voices over the Israel-Hamas war and have a bigger diplomatic impact on the global stage. Ever since the attack of Hamas on Israel on Oct. 7, the EU has shown it is a group of 27 different nations and even their common institutions have sent out different messages, sowing confusion about the bloc’s intentions. Many member states feel that EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen overstepped her authority by visiting Israel on Friday without a pre-agreed political message and then toed what many saw as an excessively pro-Israeli line. Von der Leyen’s executive Commission maintains she is free to travel and express solidarity with a nation in need.

By RAF CASERT and LORNE COOK Associated Press

