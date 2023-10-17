Ex-Oregon prison nurse convicted of sexually assaulting women in custody gets 30 years

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A former nurse convicted of sexually abusing women in custody at an Oregon prison has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports 39-year-old Tony Klein was sentenced on Tuesday. A federal jury in July convicted Klein on 21 sexual assault and lying under oath charges involving nine women. Jurors found he deprived the women of their constitutional right to not face cruel and unusual punishment while they served time at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility south of Portland in Wilsonville. He faced a life sentence. Klein has denies sexually assaulting anyone and his lawyer has said Klein plans to appeal the sentence.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.