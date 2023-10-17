Skip to Content
Sentencing hearing set for El Paso man charged in deadly drunk driving crash in Chaparral

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The sentencing hearing for an El Paso man accused of driving drunk, killing two people and then fleeing the scene in Chaparral, has been set for Monday, October 23.

According to the Third Judicial District Attorney's Office, now 38-year-old Patrick J. Woods is accused of speeding and driving recklessly northbound along Highway 213 on January 17. He allegedly lost control of his Jeep, ending up hitting two vehicles in the opposite lanes. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said Woods walked away from the scene. He was located several hours later hiding in a ditch. Officials said containers of alcohol were found in Woods' Jeep.

Woods is charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle, one count of resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer, open container and failure to give immediate notice of the crash.

