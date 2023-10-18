Georgia sheriff to release body camera video of traffic stop in which deputy killed exonerated man

WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff plans to release video of a traffic stop where a deputy fatally shot a Black man who three years earlier was released from prison after being wrongfully convicted. Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor’s office said it will post dash and body camera video online Wednesday afternoon. The shooting killed 53-year-old Leonard Cure after he was pulled over on Interstate 95. The plan to release the video was announced as Cure’s family and civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump held a news conference outside the county courthouse. Crump said the family will view the video before it’s released. Cure spent 16 years imprisoned in Florida before authorities concluded he was wrongly convicted in an armed robbery.

