German soccer club Mainz suspends player for ‘unacceptable’ social media post about Israel-Hamas war

MAINZ, Germany (AP) — Bundesliga soccer club Mainz has suspended Dutch forward Anwar El Ghazi for what it called an “unacceptable” social media post about the Israel-Hamas war. The club says on its website that it has “relieved Anwar El Ghazi of his training and matchday related duties” for a post he shared Sunday that he has since deleted. The club does not say what the post contained or whether the player will return to play for the team. Mainz spokesperson Silke Bannick has declined to give further details.

