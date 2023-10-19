El Paso Jewish, Muslim leaders issue joint statement amid war in Israel

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Rabbi Ben Zeidman of Temple Mount Sinai and Omar Hernandez of the Islamic Center of El Paso issued a joint statement Thursday as the war between Israel and Hamas continues.

You can read the statement in full below:

"As Jews and Muslims in this remarkable community we are all in deep pain over the events taking place in the Middle East. Though we live in El Paso, Texas, nearly al of us have ties to loved ones and friends in Israel and Gaza. We are in a state of constant worry for those who are personally affected by these events, and deeply in anguish for those who are dead. Especially during times like these, we look to our faith for guidance. Both religions share many values including the unique value present in every human life, the obligation to pursue peace, the responsibility to disavow those who purposefully target and slaughter civilians, and the duty to engage in disagreement through dialogue rather than violence.

We stand united against killing and violence against unarmed children, women, and men. We stand united against hatred ni al forms, including antisemitism and Islamophobia - whether from those outside of our communities, or those who identify as Muslims or Jews. We stand united against those who would use this grief-filled moment to spark hostility and revenge. We stand united in our resolve to see one another as caring human beings and refuse to judge one another by the actions of those who so clearly violate these sacred shared ideals and traditions.

El Paso's history in welcoming Muslims and Jews is truly unique and beautiful. We call upon you, El Paso, to join us to do everything you can to continue to ensure that si the case for both our communities. Reject those who advocate for hate. Choose to prioritize life and creation. Decline to take part in calls for death and destruction. Cal out those around you who express a prejudice against Muslims and Jews. Continue to be our neighbors as we struggle through the challenges of this moment. See us as we embrace one another, sitting ni our grief together.

Thank you, El Paso, for being the steady beacon of light that you are as you model what atrue, diverse, American community can be. United against hate, peace wil come. fI not tomorrow then, through our shared work, we pray sometime soon. We are forever grateful."