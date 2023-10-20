Skip to Content
News

Beto O’Rourke to visit Las Cruces

MGN
By
Published 1:05 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Former U.S. Representative and candidate for Texas governor Beto O'Rourke will visit Las Cruces in a free event open to the public Friday.

In a post on the social media platform X, O'Rourke said the event will include discussion on "how we can overcome the challenges to our democracy."

The discussion will also feature O'Rourke's book, 'We've Got to Try: How the Fight for Voting Rights Makes Everything Else Possible.'

The event will be held at the ASNMSU Center for the Arts on the corner of University Avenue and Espina Street at 7:30 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Kerry Mannix

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content