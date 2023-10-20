Beto O’Rourke to visit Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Former U.S. Representative and candidate for Texas governor Beto O'Rourke will visit Las Cruces in a free event open to the public Friday.

In a post on the social media platform X, O'Rourke said the event will include discussion on "how we can overcome the challenges to our democracy."

Join me in Las Cruces to discuss how we can overcome the challenges to our democracy tomorrow (Friday) evening at the ASNMSU Center for the Arts (corner of University Avenue and Espina Street).



Event is free and starts at 7:30 p.m.https://t.co/zQNxREc3B7 — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 19, 2023

The discussion will also feature O'Rourke's book, 'We've Got to Try: How the Fight for Voting Rights Makes Everything Else Possible.'

The event will be held at the ASNMSU Center for the Arts on the corner of University Avenue and Espina Street at 7:30 p.m.