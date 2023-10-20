Eastbound lanes on I-10 opened after multi-semi crash, westbound lanes expected to open before rush hour

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Eastbound lanes of I-10 have opened after closing Thursday following a crash involving two semi-trucks, according to a Texas Department of Transportation official.

Jennifer Wright, a TXDOT spokesperson, said the westbound lanes should be open before rush hour Friday.

North and South Desert Blvd. and Transmountain are also open.

First responders said the crash happened Thursday afternoon when a semi-truck filled with diesel came down from Transmountain and crashed into another semi-truck.

The crash caused major backup in the area, with 6,000 gallons of diesel spilling in the crash.

One person suffered serious injuries in the crash, and was one of two people taken to the hospital.