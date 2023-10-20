El Paso son of U.S. Army servicemember hit rock bottom before reaching out for help

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Aaron Harris abused alcohol to the point of homelessness as he struggled to cope with his emotions.

At 33, Harris says he was numb and hit rock bottom.

"I was just drinking every day. I didn't care about my life or loved ones," he said.

Harris credits John Bailey, a paramedic with the El Paso Fire Department, and the Recovery Alliance of El Paso, for saving him.

The Recovery Alliance of El Paso, also known as Casa Vida, helps people with resources to overcome their addictions.

"It's almost impossible when you're that far into addiction to handle it on your own," said Bailey.

Once detoxed, Casa Vida provided Harris with housing, coaching and peer-to-peer activities.

Harris says he's been sober for six months and has many goals.

"I'm just trying to... save money for a vehicle and maybe an apartment, and that way I can start helping out with my kids," he said.

To give Harris a head start, Bailey and his fire department team members bought him a new bike to get Harris to and from work.

"It makes me feels great. When I was first introduced to Mr. Harris and we started this journey... I never saw him smile and now he's all smiles and full of energy," said Bailey.

Harris has advice for anyone battling addiction.

"You're not alone, and there are people out here that are willing to help out. I would recommend people to reach out."

As he looked back at his life, Harris asked to send a message to his children.

"That I love them and I'm sorry for all those years when I was blinded by addiction. Just that I love them," he said.