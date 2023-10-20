For the first time since the release of the film ‘Oppenheimer,’ New Mexico’s Trinity Site will be open to the public

SOCORRO COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The famous Trinity Site -- where the atomic bomb was last tested on July 16, 1945 -- will have a free open house Saturday with no reservations required. This comes after the recent release of the film 'Oppenheimer.'

Due to the release of the movie in July, U.S. Army officials said they are expecting a larger than normal crowd. Visitors may experience wait times of up to two hours getting onto the site. Officials said if you are not one of the first 5,000 visitors, you may not through the gate prior to its closure at 2 p.m.

The site will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Officials said after Saturday, the next time the public will be permitted at the site will be April 6.