Company bosses and workers grapple with the fallout of speaking up about the Israel-Hamas war
By ALEXANDRA OLSON, ANNE D’INNOCENZIO and HALELUYA HADERO
AP Business Writers
NEW YORK (AP) — The fallout from the Israel-Hamas war has spilled into workplaces everywhere, with corporate leaders from the highest ranks of prominent companies weighing in with their views while workers complain their voices are not being heard. People from all ranks have been called out for speaking too forcefully — or not forcefully enough — making it nearly impossible to come up with a unifying message when passions run deep on all sides. Islamic rights advocates say much of the corporate response has minimized the suffering in Gaza. Jewish groups have criticized tepid responses or slow reactions to the Oct. 7 Hamas rampage that killed 1,400 people in Israel and triggered the latest war.