Bobby Charlton, the Manchester United and England soccer great, dies at 86

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United and England soccer great Bobby Charlton has died at the age of 86. He was an English soccer icon who survived a plane crash that decimated a United team destined for greatness to become the heartbeat of his country’s 1966 World Cup-winning team. A statement from Charlton’s family released by United says he died surrounded by his family. Charlton was an extravagantly gifted midfielder with a ferocious shot. He was the leading scorer for both United (249 goals) and England (49 goals) for more than 40 years until being overtaken by Wayne Rooney. He played 106 matches for England including every minute of the team’s World Cup-winning campaign.

