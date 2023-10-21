Pakistan’s thrice-elected, self-exiled former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif returns home ahead of vote
By MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s thrice-elected jubilant former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has returned home on a chartered plane from Dubai. His arrival in the capital, Islamabad, on Saturday ended four years of self-imposed exile in London following his conviction on corruption charges. Days ago, a Pakistani federal court granted him several days of protection in graft cases allowing for his return. He has come back to win the support of voters ahead of parliamentary elections due in January and will address a homecoming rally in the eastern city of Lahore. He is expected to face tough competition from the party of former premier and his main rival, Imran Khan, who remains popular despite being imprisoned in a graft case.