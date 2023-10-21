Woman returns from vacation, finds Atlanta home demolished

ATLANTA (AP) — A homeowner is mulling the next step after a company mistakenly demolished a home she owned in southwest Atlanta. Susan Hodgson told WAGA-TV on Friday that when she returned from vacation she found a pile of rubble where her longtime family property used to be. After a neighbor confirmed she hadn’t hired anyone to tear down the home, Hodgson asked a relative to check out the situation. When a person in charge at the site checked his permit, Hodgson says he admitted he was at the wrong address. Hodgson said she hasn’t heard anything from the company responsible. In a statement to the television station, the company said it is investigating and working to resolve the mishap.

