Carving pumpkins for a cause

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Local doctors are helping out children in need by operating... on pumpkins!

In a fundraiser fitting for the season, hundreds of people bid for pumpkins that were creatively carved by surgeons. Organizers said 100% of the proceeds go to helping children at the Lee & Beulah Moor Children’s Home.

"There's nothing better than to take care of people that need help. To love our children, whether they're ours, or somebody else," said Dr. Thomas Arost, an Orthopedic surgeon who participated in 'Operation Pumpkin.'

"It provides a service that doesn't exist in our community -- wouldn't exist without this," said Dr. David Mansfield, another Orthopedic surgeon, who has carved pumpkins at the event every year for all of its 22 years.

"We are a basic residential childcare facility, in addition to that, we have foster care, we have a college program now, we have after care, we have an emergency food assistance program," said Renee Tanner, CEO of the Lee & Beulah Moor Children’s Home. "Those opportunities create normalcy for children that are vulnerable."

If you weren't able to attend the fundraiser but still want to help out, you can call 915-544-8777 or visit the organization's website.