German leaders voice outrage and thousands rally in Berlin in reaction to rising antisemitism

BERLIN (AP) — German leaders are strongly denouncing a rise in antisemitism in Germany in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war. Both the chancellor and president in separate appearances Sunday stressed the same idea that it is unacceptable that such hatred flourish in the nation that perpetrated the Holocaust. In Berlin, thousands of people gathered at a demonstration called to show opposition to antisemitism and support for Israel. People carried Israeli flags or posters with photos of some of the people reported to be missing or held by Hamas as hostages. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said, “Every single attack on Jews, on Jewish institutions is a disgrace for Germany.” Assailants threw two firebombs at a Berlin synagogue last week and police protection has increased for Jewish institutions.

