Iran sentences 2 journalists for collaborating with US. Both covered Mahsa Amini’s death

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A court in Iran has sentenced two female journalists to up to seven years in prison for “collaborating” with the United States government among other charges. Both have been imprisoned for over a year following their coverage of the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody in Sept. 2022. They can appeal the sentencing in 20 days. The two journalists, Niloufar Hamedi, who broke the news of Amini’s death for wearing her headscarf too loosely, and Elaheh Mohammadi, who wrote about her funeral, were sentenced to seven and six years in jail respectively, reported the judiciary news website, Mizan on Sunday. In May, the United Nations awarded them both its premier prize for press freedom “for their commitment to truth and accountability.”

