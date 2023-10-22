Tommy’s Express welcomes back haunted car wash to the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Tommy's Express Car Wash is helping celebrate the spooky season with their nationwide "Tunnel of Terror."

The Borderland is one of nearly 60 locations nationwide to take part in the fun.

Amanda Franco, Tommy's Express Marketing Dept., tells ABC-7 the planning to bring it back took about two months and 24 hours to decorate the Kenworthy location in El Paso's Lower Valley.

She said since their opening they have seen about 800 cars coming through the to experience the spooky car wash.

"Lovely seeing all these cars, especially, you know, the faces are excited just as we are," said Franco.

The next opening for the Tunnel of Terror will be October 27-28 from 7-10 p.m. located at 11330 Montwood Dr.