Danish deputy prime minister leaves politics but his party stays on in the center-right government

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s deputy prime minister and economy minister is leaving politics altogether. Jakob Ellemann-Jensen stepped down on Monday as head of the center-right Liberal Party and left the three-party governing coalition to spend more time with his family. The Liberal Party is staying on in the government, which has been in office since December 2022. The government said that for now, Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen would act as deputy prime minister and economy minister. Ellemann-Jensen has faced internal criticism from within his party, which has seen dwindling support in opinion polls in recent years.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.