Tanzania signs a controversial port management deal with Dubai-based company despite protests

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tanzania’s government has signed a controversial port management deal with a Dubai-based company that had fueled protests in the African country and led to arrests of dozens of critics. The deal was signed on Sunday in the presence of Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan who has recently been accused of cracking down on critics. Tanzania Ports Authority Director General Plasduce Mbossa said DP World will only operate four berths and not the entire port. Its performance would be reviewed every five years for a total contractual period of 30 years. The opposition and civil society had protested the government decision to have a foreign logistics company manage Tanzania’s ports. The government has said the move would increase port efficiency.

