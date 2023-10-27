Best Buy recalls nearly 1 million pressure cookers after reports of 17 burn injuries

NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy is recalling nearly 1 million pressure cookers and separate inner pots due to a defect that can cause hot foods to spew out, posing burn hazards. The cookers were sold under the Insignia brand. They have incorrect volume markings on their inner pots that can cause consumers to overfill them. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says that as a result, hot food and liquids can be ejected from the device when it’s vented or opened. Best Buy has received 31 incident reports of the cookers’ contents being expelled under pressure, including 17 burn injuries. The 930,000 Insignia Multi-Function Pressure Cookers and inner pots under recall were sold online and in stores nationwide from October 2017 through June of this year. Best Buy is offering free pot replacements.

