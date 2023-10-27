City of Socorro receives funding for development of Paso del Norte Trail

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Transportation Commission (TCC) has approved $16,174,505 in transportaion alternative funding for the City of Socorro in order for the development of the seven-mile section of the Paso del Norte Trail.

The trail will be built along the historic Mission Trail.

Funding will be used for planning, engineering, design, and construction of the "Paso del Norte --Socorro Active Transportation Network" project.

It will be in conjunction with Paso del Norte Health Foundation's plan of a 68-mile trail that will unite the county.

It will add alternative transportation methods for community members who wish to bike, wake, run, or job to their destinations.

Currently, the two longest consecutive trails are the River Park Trail and the Playa Drain Trail.

In April, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the one-mile expansion of the Playa Drain Trail.

It will address concerns from the public to improve conditions along Socorro Rd. and provide safe connections to the historic Missions.

“These projects will help the state move closer toward the goal of zero deaths by giving people a place to walk and bike separate from traffic,” said Texas Transportation Commissioner Alvin New.

No word yet on when the project will commence.