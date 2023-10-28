Skip to Content
A roadside bomb kills 2 soldiers and troops kill 1 militant in northwest Pakistan

By
Published 3:35 AM

ISLAMABAD

The Pakistani military say two soldiers and one militant have been killed in a roadside bomb explosion and in a separate shootout during an overnight military operation in the northwest along the border with Afghanistan. Two militants were arrested. A statement said an operation was conducted in the Tirah valley of Khyber district triggered a shootout that left one militant dead late Friday night. The military said two soldiers were killed when a roadside bomb exploded near a security patrol in South Waziristan overnight. After a yearslong operation, the army previously announced it had cleared the region of local and foreign militants. Occasional attacks have continued, however.

Associated Press

