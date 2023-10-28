Islamic State group claims responsibility for an explosion in Afghanistan, killing 4

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for an explosion in a Shiite Muslim neighborhood in Afghanistan’s capital that killed at least four people. Seven others were critically wounded in the attack Thursday evening, according to Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for the Kabul police chief. The Islamic State affiliates claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement late Friday through its news agency Aamaq. Video taken after the explosion shows part of a building with its windows blown out and a fire inside. Shattered glass and other debris are strewn across the street below.

