EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in El Paso's Upper Valley early Saturday morning, according to police.

It happened at the 5800 block of Sixta Drive.

According to police officials, the call came in at around 1:30 a.m. Crimes Against Persons Investigators are currently at the scene.

Information is limited at this time, check back for updates.