2 die in Bangladesh as police clash with opposition supporters seeking prime minister’s resignation

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Police have clashed with opposition supporters in Bangladesh as the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party enforces a three-day transport blockade to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The opposition seeks the transfer of power to a nonpartisan caretaker government to oversee general elections expected early next year in the South Asian nation. At least two people have died and scores injured on the first day of the blockade. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ruled out dialogue and warned the opposition of consequences if they continue.

