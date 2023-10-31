Jury finds Hawaii couple guilty for stealing identities of dead babies

HONOLULU (AP) — A jury has convicted a Hawaii couple of conspiracy, passport fraud and identity theft for stealing identities and living for decades under the names of dead babies. Court record say jurors deliberated for about two hours before reaching guilty verdicts Monday. Prosecutors say Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison are the real names of the couple using stolen identities of Bobby Fort and Julie Montague. Polaroids of the couple wearing jackets that appear to be authentic KGB uniforms were introduced early on by prosecutors, who suggested the case was about more than just identity theft. But prosecutors later back away from Russian spy intrigue.

