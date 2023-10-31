EU Commissioner urges Montenegro to push ahead with EU integration after new government confirmed

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — The European Commission’s top official has urged Montenegro to push ahead with its European Union integration process after the small NATO member country elected a new government, ending a political stalemate that has stalled the membership bid. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday met with top Montenegrin officials just hours after parliament confirmed the new government following a heated session that lasted throughout the night. Parliament approved the new Cabinet with 46 votes in favor and 19 against. Montenegro’s assembly has 81 members but not all were present at the vote.

