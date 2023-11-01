Skip to Content
News

Serious crash in Sunland Park sends two people to the hospital

Sunland Park Fire Department
By
Published 6:27 PM

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Sunland Park Fire Department says two people were rushed to the hospital after a serious two car crash at Pete Domenici and McNutt Road.

The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. Fire officials are asking everyone to avoid driving in the area.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content