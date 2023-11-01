Serious crash in Sunland Park sends two people to the hospital

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Sunland Park Fire Department says two people were rushed to the hospital after a serious two car crash at Pete Domenici and McNutt Road.

@SunlandParkFire on scene of a 2 vehicle accident at Pete Domeinici and McNutt Rd.



2 patients transported to the hospital.



Intersection closed. Please avoid the area

Time out: 5:24 pm pic.twitter.com/WdSNPWi2Ps — SunlandParkFire (@SunlandParkFire) November 2, 2023

The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. Fire officials are asking everyone to avoid driving in the area.