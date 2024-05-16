Texas governor dedicates memorial in Austin to Texas Department of Public Safety fallen officers
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott held a ceremony showcasing a memorial dedicated to Texas Department of Public Safety fallen officers in Austin, Texas today. This is the annual Peace Officers Memorial Service.
The Texas Public Safety Commission Chairman, Steven P. Mach, was also in attendance accompanied by Texas DPS Director, Steven McCraw, and former Texas DPS Director, Lamar Beckworth.
In statement following today's memorial ceremony, Texas Governor Abbott said, quote:
"It is an honor to dedicate this important memorial to the brave DPS officers who have lost their lives serving the people of Texas. DPS officers are the thin blue line that protects our society from danger. Whether it's their work at the border, in the 254 counties throughout Texas, or securing our college campuses, they represent the best and brightest of our law enforcement community. Today, we unveil a special memorial to every DPS officer and Texas Ranger who has made the ultimate sacrifice for Texas. People who visit this memorial will understand the core values of DPS: courtesy, service, protection. I thank all the DPS officers for their service to our great state and their dedication to law and order."