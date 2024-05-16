Texas governor dedicates memorial in Austin to Texas Department of Public Safety fallen officers

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott held a ceremony showcasing a memorial dedicated to Texas Department of Public Safety fallen officers in Austin, Texas today. This is the annual Peace Officers Memorial Service.

The Texas Public Safety Commission Chairman, Steven P. Mach, was also in attendance accompanied by Texas DPS Director, Steven McCraw, and former Texas DPS Director, Lamar Beckworth.

In statement following today's memorial ceremony, Texas Governor Abbott said, quote: