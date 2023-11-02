Following an Israeli airstrike, crowded Gaza hospital struggles to treat wounded children

BUREIJ REFUGEE CAMP, Gaza Strip (AP) — Airstrikes in the Gaza Strip’s Bureij refugee camp have flattened entire apartment buildings, sending scores of injured Palestinians into a hospital unable to grant them bed space. In Al-Aqsa Hospital in the central Gaza Strip, young children covered in ash bled out on hospital floors as relatives and medics crowded around. Israel says its airstrikes are aimed at Hamas militants and accuses the group of using crowded residential areas for cover. But the strikes often cause heavy civilian casualties, stretching a medical system that has been strained by shortages of fuel and medical supplies.

By JULIA FRANKEL and WAFAA SHURAFA Associated Press

