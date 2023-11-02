Indiana attorney general reprimanded for comments on doctor who provided rape victim’s abortion

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court has determined the state’s attorney general engaged in attorney misconduct in statements he made about a doctor who provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim. The case sparked national attention in the weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. In the filing, the court reprimands Attorney General Todd Rokita and fines him $250 in connection with the remarks he made about Dr. Caitlin Bernard during a Fox News show in July 2022. The opinion specifically faulted Rokita for describing Bernard on the show as an “abortion activist acting as a doctor — with a history of failing to report” instances of abuse.

