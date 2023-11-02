Volunteer medical students are trying to fill the health care gap for migrants in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — A group of volunteer doctors in Chicago is spending their Saturdays providing street medicine for the growing number of migrants. The doctors are mostly students from Chicago universities and visit police stations and airports where the new arrivals live until they can be placed in a city-run shelter. The student doctors, nurses and physician assistants are the front line of health care for asylum-seekers, and they fill a gap left in Chicago’s haphazard response to the influx. The doctors do basic health checkups, prescribe antibiotics, distribute prenatal vitamins and assess for serious issues.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.