Mississippi voters are choosing between a first-term GOP governor and a Democrat related to Elvis

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The candidates in the hard-fought Mississippi governor’s race have voted. Republican incumbent Tate Reeves voted in downtown Jackson on Tuesday. Democratic challenger Brandon Presley voted in his hometown of Nettleton. Voters have been standing in line in some crowded precincts to cast ballots. Republicans dominate in the conservative state, but Democrats are making an aggressive push for a rare statewide victory in the Deep South. Reeves says Mississippi has momentum with job creation, low unemployment and gains in education. Presley is a state utility regulator and second cousin of Elvis Presley. Presley says Reeves has hurt the state by refusing to expand Medicaid to cover people working lower-wage jobs that don’t provide health insurance.

