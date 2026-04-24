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ABC-7 First Alert: 50 MPH wind gusts coming soon

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:14 AM
Published 6:00 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An ABC-7 First Alert remains in effect ahead of this Sundays strong wind event. Today we will experience warm dry conditions with light winds.

A weather alert has been issued by the National Weather service for El Paso and Las Cruces:

Friday morning temps started off in the 60s temps will climb to above average by lunch. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 86, Las Cruces 84. Along with that warmth we will remain dry.

Breezy to low end windy conditions are expected by afternoon following dinner time.

Saturday we will see light winds as well.

By Sunday we could see wind gust peak at 45-50 MPH.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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