Immersive theater experience ‘Sleep No More’ will end its 13-year New York City run in January

NEW YORK (AP) — The “Macbeth”-inspired immersive theater experience “Sleep No More” that is hosted in three empty, hulking warehouse spaces in downtown New York City will say goodbye early next year on its 5,000 performance. Producers said Wednesday that they’ll wrap up the experience on Jan. 28 after 13 years and having welcomed more than 2 million visitors to the art installation-meets-theater-and-dance piece with elements of both Shakespeare and Alfred Hitchcock. Over the years, the space became a multi-venue dining, nightlife and entertainment destination, with a rooftop garden restaurant and stages that attracted sets by everyone from Mumford and Sons and Sting to Brandi Carlisle, Dua Lipa and Josh Groban.

