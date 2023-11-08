Justice Department opens probe of police in small Mississippi city over alleged civil rights abuses
By MICHAEL GOLDBERG
Associated Press/Report for America
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has opened an investigation into alleged civil rights violations by police in a majority Black Mississippi city. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced the investigation Wednesday. She said it will focus on numerous allegations from residents in Lexington, a community of about 1,600 people. Those allegations include claims that officers used excessive force, targeted Black drivers with illegal roadblocks and retaliated against people for recording police activity. The Justice Department could bring a lawsuit seeking court-ordered changes to the department if it finds a pattern of violations occurred. Clarke said no conclusions have been reached this early in the investigation.