A Russian missile hits a Liberia-flagged ship in Odesa, Ukraine’s main Black Sea port

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian port of Odesa has hit a Liberian-flagged freighter, killing a port worker and wounding another, as well as three citizens of the Philippines, crew members on the ship. Thursday’s report from Ukraine’s armed forces did not name the vessel or its ownership, but infrastructure minister said the ship was to carry iron ore to China. The Odesa port and others in the region are economically vital to Ukraine as its outlets to the Black Sea, from which ships can head for world markets. Kubrakov said that since August when Russia declined to renew a grain exports deal via the Black Sea, Odesa port facilities have come under Russian attack 21 times.

