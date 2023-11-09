Border Patrol agents responding to more than a dozen smuggling attempts in two days, according to Sector Chief

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Border Sector Anthony "Scott" Good sent out a post on the social media site "X", reporting the work of local agents within the last 48 hours.

Chief Good's data reported that agents responded to 15 smuggling attempts involving 98 migrants. Four stashed houses were encountered in that time span, which involved a total of 22 migrants. Three criminals have been taken into custody. There's also been one rescue, and two of the stash houses were found with weapons.

El Paso Border Patrol is reporting 698 encounters per day so far in the month of November, according to Agent Claudio Herrera. Border Patrol reported to ABC-7 that their data for the month has shown that Mexican nationals lead in the number of migrants encountered in November. The next largest group are Guatemalans, followed by Venezuelans.

Agent Herrera discussed the help that Border Patrol receives from the community, reporting places they believe may be stash houses.

"The help and the support we get from the community, it's huge it's huge for us. It's very, very beneficial and it's always very welcome...," said Agent Herrera.

Border Patrol is reporting that a large number of the migrants they encounter in recent months, are single individuals, mainly adults.