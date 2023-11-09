City of El Paso Expands Disabled Veteran Parking Policy at the El Paso International Airport

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso has expanded the Disabled Veteran Parking Policy at the El Paso International Airport.

It will now include New Mexico license plates and clarifies which lots are applicable.

The policy changes were approved Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, by the El Paso City Council and will go into effect immediately. However, the airport is implementing a one-week enforcement grace period to inform people of the policy changes.

Under the revised policy:

Parking in the short-term lot will be limited to 5 days. After this period, regular short-term parking fees will apply. Parking in the long-term parking lot will be provided for up to 30 days. Parking in the airport's west lot, premium, and park air express lots will not be eligible for free parking.

New Mexico Disabled Veteran license plates will be eligible.

For more information, please visit FlyELP.com.