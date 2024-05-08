10-year-old El Pasoan dreams of being adopted

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The dream of any kid is to grow up in a loving, supporting home. As part of a program called "Heart gallery of El Paso", KVIA continues to profile some amazing children in the borderland who want to be adopted.

El Paso: Meet 10-year old Jade. The youngster has a passion for one day becoming a pilot. She recently got the chance to visit El Paso's War Eagle Museum for the first time, where she also got the opportunity to meet two pilots.

Jade says she absolutely loves planes because of "the way that colors on the plane look, and so I can help people out when they need to go somewhere."

Like many other kids in foster care, Jade hopes to someday find a forever family so she can someday travel with her adoptive parents.

"I'm not scared of heights," proclaimed Jade as she toured all of the planes from the mid 1900s, "I do like the idea of being in the sky, because I love the blue and white clouds in the sky."

When asked about her other hobbies, Jade said, "I do like soccer. I play in the front yard, and in California I had games."

Jade added, "I would like to see New York City, and probably Japan, and I know how to use chopsticks and their really fun."

Valeria Contreras, the Executive Director of the Heart Gallery of El Paso, said "The Heart Gallery of El Paso aims to elevate the stories of exceptional youth in our community in hopes of connecting these kids with families able to adopt them. If you'd like to learn more about the adoption process, please email hello@heartgalleryelpaso.org and we can connect you with the Texas Department of Families and Protective Services (TXDFPS) to guide you through the adoption process."

If you'd like to learn more about Chastelyn, or other kids in the Heart Gallery of El Paso, you can go to their website: www.heartgalleryelpaso.org.

The non-profit is part of an initiative of the Paso Del Norte Community Foundation to promote adoption -right here- in the borderland.

KVIA Anchor Paul Cicala will profile a kid who's hoping to be adopted every month in a special segment with the Heart Gallery of El Paso. You can look out for the stories on upcoming broadcasts of ABC-7 at 6 p.m.