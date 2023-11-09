Parks and schools shut in California after asbestos found in burned World War II-era blimp hangar

TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — Parks and schools have been closed in Southern California after officials found asbestos in the charred debris of a historic World War II-era blimp hangar. Orange County and the city of Tustin declared local states of emergency Thursday because of concerns about pollution from asbestos and other chemicals. The city closed at least nine parks urged residents to limit outdoor activities to reduce their exposure to ash. The blaze broke out early Tuesday at the massive wooden hangar. It was one of two built in 1942 by the U.S. Navy to house military blimps. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

