2024 Grammy nomination snubs and surprises: No K-pop, little country and regional Mexican music
By MARIA SHERMAN
AP Music Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — With new categories, “Barbie” and SZA — there’s a lot to discuss regarding the 2024 Grammy Award nominations. But who didn’t make the cut? And what were the best surprises of all? If there is something to pop bottles over, it is the seven nominations for Victoria Monét. The R&B talent, producer and best new artist nominee is a lead contender this year, now being recognized for her solo skills. The best story of the 2024 Grammy nominations, of course, is just how many women are represented in the major categories. But what about a dearth in country and Latin representation in the major categories?