Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders cheer on new El Paso carwash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders paid a visit to El Paso Thursday, to celebrate the opening of a new carwash.

Tommy's Express Car Wash just opened on Montana near Geronimo.

The cheer team, officially nicknamed 'America's Sweethearts,' posed for photos and signed autographs at the grand opening. El Pasoans also enjoyed food trucks and free car washes.

"El Paso fans are awesome. They definitely love the Cowboys just as much as we do. So it's really special that we get to come here and share our love for the Cowboys together," said one of the cheerleaders.