Former Indiana legislator agrees to plead guilty to fraud in casino corruption scheme

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former Indiana lawmaker has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge alleging that he accepted promises of compensation from a casino company during his time in public office. Court documents released this week say former Indiana state Rep. Sean Eberhart accepted the promise of future employment with the annual compensation of $350,000. In return, he is accused of advocating for a bill with provisions that favored the casino company in 2019. Documents filed Thursday say Eberhart agreed to plead guilty to a federal fraud charge. Eberhart’s attorney declined to comment when reached by phone Friday.

