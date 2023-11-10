‘Nope’ star Keke Palmer alleges physical abuse by ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson, court documents say

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Nope” star Keke Palmer alleges in civil court documents that she suffered physical and emotional abuse at the hands of the ex-boyfriend who is the father of her son. The filing this week in Los Angeles County Superior Court included a request for a domestic violence restraining order against 29-year-old Darius Jackson. A judge on Thursday issued a temporary order pending a Dec. 5 hearing. Telephone messages seeking comment from Jackson were left on voicemail at a number associated with his address listed in the court filing. Palmer’s civil action seeks sole legal and physical custody of her son.

