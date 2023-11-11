At least 6 people displaced after fire at Northeast El Paso apartment complex

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Six apartments were damaged in a fire in Northeast El Paso Friday night, according to the El Paso Fire Department's X account.

FINAL UPDATE - Fire at Rushing Rd: At least 6 apartment units damaged. Red Cross en route to assist at least 6 displaced residents. Investigation underway. No injuries reported at this time.



The Condition 3 fire -- which is the second most severe classification of fires -- happened at an apartment complex at the 10400 block of Rushing Rd.

EPFD said that no injuries were reported, and that Red Cross was assisting at least six displaced residents.

The fire is under investigation. ABC-7 will keep you updated on any developments.