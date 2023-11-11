Philippines joins Japan-led naval drills as brushes with China rise in the disputed South China Sea

ABOARD THE USS CARL VINSON (AP) — Japan is leading an annual multinational naval exercise that includes the Philippines as an observer for the first time. The Annualex exercises that began Saturday off Japan’s coast also include the United States, Australia and Canada. Their aim is to demonstrate and increase ways the navies can work together, and show their presence and commitment to defend a “free and open” Indo-Pacific. The allies say freedom of navigation is hampered by China’s growing ambitions that include sweeping territorial claims. The exercise comes in the wake of the latest confrontation between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea on Friday, adding to the territorial disputes that risk turning into a more serious armed conflict.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.